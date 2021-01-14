Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

UAA stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

