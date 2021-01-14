Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Tops $15.35 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00014344 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

