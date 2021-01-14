Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) Trading Down 4.2%

Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 155,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 203,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$43.12 million and a PE ratio of -14.78.

Get Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) alerts:

Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.