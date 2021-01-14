Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 140,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

