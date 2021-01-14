Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $216.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $193.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

