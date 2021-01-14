Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.41 ($0.03). Approximately 955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 million and a PE ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 350,000 shares of Uniphar plc (UPR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £868,000 ($1,134,047.56).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

