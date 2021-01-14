Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Up 6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.01. 777,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 622,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Unisys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,502 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 70.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.