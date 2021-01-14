United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $177.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $187.80 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $146.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $650.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $667.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $644.80 million to $680.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 191,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

