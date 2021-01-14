United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

