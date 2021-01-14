UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $117,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average is $323.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

