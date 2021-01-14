Unobtanium (UNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $291.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $64.37 or 0.00166624 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,634.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.74 or 0.01314211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.07 or 0.00559279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044628 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,294 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

