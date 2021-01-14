UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.45 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $16.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00387537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 363.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

