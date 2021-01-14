UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 9,518,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,506,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.84 and a beta of 1.95.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.61%.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.