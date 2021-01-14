UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 9,518,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,506,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,909 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.