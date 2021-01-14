Upfiring (UFR) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.02 million and $60,770.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

Upfiring is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

