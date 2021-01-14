Uquid Coin Price Hits $4.68 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00011791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and $6.37 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

