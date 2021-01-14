Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.60. Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 424,546 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of C$247.72 million and a P/E ratio of -30.43.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) news, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 56,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$46,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,706.06.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

