Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.28. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 609,758 shares.

URG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

