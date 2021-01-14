Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,349 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 506,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 462,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

