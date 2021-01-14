Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

