USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $9.02 on Thursday. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $141.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAK. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

