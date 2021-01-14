USDJ Price Up 5.1% This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and $1.99 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226155 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,545.61 or 0.84574778 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,721,930 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

