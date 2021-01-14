USDx stablecoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,762.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.73 or 0.01302059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.00535331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00172844 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001170 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.