USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006596 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 18,504.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006351 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/