USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006596 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded up 18,504.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006351 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.
USDX Profile
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
