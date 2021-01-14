v.systems Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $30.03 million and $5.43 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,106,626,543 coins and its circulating supply is 2,183,018,079 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

