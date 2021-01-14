Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.05 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $24.05 million and $2.17 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00228439 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,081.44 or 0.84020894 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

