Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

