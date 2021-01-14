Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.62

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 29133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

