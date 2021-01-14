VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2,858.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39,200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $32.15 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

