VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Trading 0.1% Higher

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.68. 13,442 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.