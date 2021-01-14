VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.53. 9,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.