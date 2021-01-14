Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) Insider Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo Purchases 1,200,000 Shares

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) insider Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$92,400.00 ($66,000.00).

Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo purchased 5,440,000 shares of Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$359,040.00 ($256,457.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12.

Vango Mining Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Maymia gold project located in the Yilgarn block of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Ord River Resources Limited and changed its name to Vango Mining Limited in November 2014.

