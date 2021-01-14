Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,543. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

