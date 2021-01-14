Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.95

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 6707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,272,000 after buying an additional 78,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

