Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $16,101,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 723,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,479. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

