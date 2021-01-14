Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77.

