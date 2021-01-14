Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,057,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 497,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,859. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

