Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Cut by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.38. 363,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,058. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

