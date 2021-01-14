Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Decreased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.25. The stock had a trading volume of 174,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,839. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $233.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.95.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

