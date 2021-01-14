Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 610.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$92.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,351. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

