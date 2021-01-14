Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after buying an additional 430,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

