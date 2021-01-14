Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.33

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.33 and last traded at $177.97, with a volume of 245440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 172.3% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

