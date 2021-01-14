Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 1,714,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,239. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.