Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 44.9% in December

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $124.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.92 and a 12 month high of $124.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.773 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

