Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $222.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $94.30 and a 1-year high of $224.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.387 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

