Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.77. 21,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,455. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

