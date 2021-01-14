Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

