Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,828,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.