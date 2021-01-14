Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.17 and last traded at $83.15. 2,632,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,779,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

