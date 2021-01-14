Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $103,137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,910,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,855,000 after acquiring an additional 264,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$61.59 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

