Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

VBK stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,941. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $284.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

